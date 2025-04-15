Global Electric Vehicle Sales Jump In March: What Country Leads In Sales?

Rho Motion reported today a substantial rise in global electric vehicle (EV) sales for March 2025, underscoring continued momentum in the shift toward EVs.

The industry research firm recorded a 29% year-over-year increase in March 2025 EV sales and a 40% gain over February 2025.

According to Rho, 1.7 million EVs were sold globally last month, contributing to 4.1 million units moved in the first quarter.

China led global EV sales in the first quarter of 2025, delivering 2.4 million units, a 36% jump compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

Nearly one million of those were sold in March, coming close to the all-time high reached in August 2024. Although trade friction with the U.S. persists, the effect on Chinese EV exports has been minimal, given the relatively low shipment volume between the two countries. This also includes the Model S and Model X from Tesla Inc TSLA, which are exported from the U.S. to China, in low volumes, but due to the current tariffs, the price would almost double for these Tesla vehicles, said the press release.

Europe posted solid growth in EV sales so far this year, with overall deliveries up 22% year-to-date. Battery EV (BEVs) climbed 27%, while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) rose by 10%.

In contrast, France experienced an 18% decline in EV purchases YTD, after scaling back state incentives.

The U.K. stood out, recording a 42% increase in BEV sales and surpassing 100,000 total EV units sold in March, its highest monthly total ever.

EV sales across North America, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico rose 16% in the first quarter of 2025.

However, recent policy changes could shift market dynamics. In March, President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on auto imports worldwide, a move likely to drive up prices for both EVs and traditional gas-powered cars.

While automakers under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) can mitigate some of the impact by verifying U.S. content, companies with operations in Japan, Korea, and Mexico are expected to bear the brunt, along with American manufacturers that build vehicles overseas.

Last year, around 60% of EVs sold in the U.S. were assembled domestically. Nevertheless, a notable portion still comes from international factories, many of which now face steeper trade hurdles.

The factors are poised to alter the pricing structure and competitive landscape of the U.S. automotive market moving forward.

