Trump's 25% Tariffs Could Cost Auto Companies $108 Billion: Report

The Trump administration announced a 90-day halt on most tariffs, sending global stocks on the rise after a period of uncertainty. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to implement a halt on the 25% Tariffs on the automotive sector, much to the criticism of stakeholders in the automotive industry as well as policymakers.

What happened: In a new report published by Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research, the organization highlights how the Trump administration's 25% tariffs on the auto sector could cost the industry over $108 billion.

The report also shows that the administration's tariffs will cost the three Detroit-based auto manufacturers, namely General Motors Co GM, Ford Motor Co. F, and Jeep and Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV STLA nearly $42 billion.

Why it matters: The tariffs imposed on the Auto sector have forced companies to rethink their strategies. Stellantis scaled back on production in Canada and Mexico, which affected over 5 plants in the U.S., as the company also temporarily laid off 900 employees. Reports also suggest that General Motors has increased truck output at a plant in Indiana.

CAR says the study emphasizes the complexity of the modern automotive supply chain. Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad, who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at CAR, said, "automakers and their suppliers are often multinational companies with facilities spread out across the world, making it difficult to discern how much of a vehicle is domestically produced."

This study comes in as the Trump administration shows no sign of backing down from its trade war with China, imposing a 125% tariff on Chinese goods. China responded with 84% tariffs on U.S. imports. The White House handle also shared a post on the social media platform X, warning countries to ‘not retaliate'.

Price action: STLA stock experienced a 30.28% year-to-date decline, currently trading at $8.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

