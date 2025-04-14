Nvidia To Build $500 Billion AI Infrastructure In US In the Next Four Years

Nvidia Corp. NVDA announced Monday that it is teaming up with its manufacturing partners to bring the production of its AI supercomputers to the United States for the first time, signaling a considerable shift in the company's global supply strategy.

In the coming four years, Nvidia plans to develop as much as $500 billion in AI-related infrastructure across the United States.

By partnering with top-tier companies, including Foxconn, Wistron, TSMC, Amkor, and SPIL, Nvidia is setting up production centers in Arizona and Texas to build its Blackwell processors and advanced AI technologies.

Production of Nvidia's Blackwell chips is already underway at TSMC's Phoenix facility. In Texas, Nvidia is collaborating with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas to assemble its AI supercomputers.

Large-scale manufacturing at these locations is projected to accelerate within the next 12 to 15 months.

To streamline operations, Nvidia will deploy its proprietary technologies, including the Omniverse platform for digital twins of factories and Isaac GR00T for robotics automation. These systems will help design, manage, and optimize the new manufacturing lines.

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," said Founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

"Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."

Nvidia's recent initiative aims to strengthen U.S.-based semiconductor production while meeting the rising need for AI computing capabilities. Huang recently noted that AI demand is rising faster than anticipated, with even budget models needing more computing power.

As AI advances and potential tariff relief emerges, the company's future growth may depend on whether these positive factors can offset ongoing technical challenges.

U.S. chip companies heaved a sigh of relief last week following an unexpected move from President Donald Trump to pause tariffs for 90 days on nations that haven't responded with their own trade penalties.

The effort encompasses over 1 million square feet of facilities focused on building and validating hardware, much of which will serve upcoming "AI factories", data centers specifically designed to handle intensive artificial intelligence operations.

The company said this large-scale expansion will enhance supply chain resilience, create hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities, and drive substantial economic growth valued in the trillions over the long term.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.53% to $111.51 at last check on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock