Why Is Upstart Stock Trading Lower On Monday?

Upstart Holdings Inc. UPST stock is trading lower on Monday.

Over the last month, the stock has been down almost 13% as per data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, Upstart said it will offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2032 in a private offering.

Upstart also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Upstart and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will mature on Feb. 15, 2032.

Last week, Upstart released its second quarter financial results, with adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 26 cents.

The company reported sales of $257 million, beating the consensus estimate of $225.28 million and representing a 102% year-over-year increase.

Upstart originated 372,599 loans in the second quarter, up 159% from a year earlier, and saw its conversion rate rise to 23.9% from 15.2%. The company’s GAAP net income reached $5.6 million, a sharp improvement from the $54.5 million loss reported in the same quarter last year.

The company sees third quarter sales at $280 million, versus the consensus estimate of $267.47 million.

Upstart raised its 2025 sales guidance from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Stock Forecast For 2025

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Upstart, an investor could make an assessment about a stock's long-term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line.

For Upstart, the 200-day moving average sits at $61.50, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $65.22. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

UPST Price Action: Upstart stock is down 5.76% at $64.80 at publication on Monday.

