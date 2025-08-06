August 6, 2025 3:33 PM 1 min read

Upstart Stock Is Falling Wednesday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST stock is trading lower Wednesday after the company released its second quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 26 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $257.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $225.28 million and representing a 102% year-over-year increase.

Upstart originated 372,599 loans in the second quarter, up 159% from a year earlier, and saw its conversion rate rise to 23.9% from 15.2%. The company's GAAP net income reached $5.6 million, a sharp improvement from the $54.5 million loss it reported in the same quarter last year.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees sales at $280.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $267.47 million.

FY25 Outlook: Upstart raises its sales guidance from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • B of A Securities analyst Nat Schindler maintained a Neutral rating on Upstart and lowered the price target from $88 to $87.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Overweight rating on Upstart and raised the price target from $75 to $90.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Upstart and raised the price target from $50 to $70.
  • Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Upstart and raised the price target from $70 to $82.

UPST Price Action: At the time of writing, Upstart stock is trading 18.0% lower at $67.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

