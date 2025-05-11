Eli Lilly, Affirm And Regeneron Are Among Top 12 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (May 5-May 9): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares dipped after lower-than-expected Q1 earnings and analysts revising their forecast.
- DoorDash shares decreased after announcing downbeat first-quarter sales and analysts revising price forecasts.
These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- argenx SE ARGX shares tumbled 15.40% after the company reported first-quarter results.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX shares dipped 15.20% after it reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2025 earnings, and analysts revised the price forecasts.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock fell 14.12%.
- MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT shares dived 12.96%.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN shares fell 12.85%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its intent to expand the use of unannounced inspections at foreign manufacturing facilities that produce foods, essential medicines, and other medical products intended for American consumers and patients.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT shares dived 11.97% after reporting first-quarter results, but issuing a weaker-than-expected Q2 sales outlook.
- BioNTech SE BNTX stock was down 11.60% after the company reported quarterly results. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock declined 11.33% after the company reported third-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
- FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF stock declined 10.98% after the company reported first-quarter results.
- Eli Lilly and Company LLY stock fell 10.81% last week in reaction to an executive order from the Trump administration to boost domestic drug manufacturing.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock declined 10.57% after the company reported its first-quarter financial results. Analysts revised the stock’s price forecast.
- DoorDash, Inc. DASH shares decreased 10.52% after announcing downbeat first-quarter sales, and analysts revised the price forecast.
