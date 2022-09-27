Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ferguson FERG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $7.86 billion.

• Endava DAVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $200.71 million.

• TD Synnex SNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion.

• Jabil JBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $838.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Progress Software PRGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $148.32 million.

• BlackBerry BB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $224.65 million.

• iPower IPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $25.50 million.

• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $617.40 million.

• Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.