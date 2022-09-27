ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 4:40 AM | 2 min read
Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ferguson FERG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $7.86 billion.

• Endava DAVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $200.71 million.

• TD Synnex SNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion.

• Jabil JBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $838.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Progress Software PRGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $148.32 million.

• BlackBerry BB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $224.65 million.

• iPower IPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $25.50 million.

• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $617.40 million.

• Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings