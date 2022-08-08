NVIDIA, Tyson Foods, BioNTech And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 21.8% to $563.71 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 16% to $3.9299 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 13.5% to $19.69.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 12.2% to $10.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued weak guidance.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU dropped 11.3% to $23.82.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10.2% to $18.51. WeTrade shares gained around 13% on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
- BioNTech SE BNTX fell 10.1% to $164.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN dropped 9.1% to $79.49 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 7.5% to $175.71 after the company issued preliminary Q2 revenue guidance below estimates. The company cited weaker gaming revenue.
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF dipped 5.6% to $34.70 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Professional Holding Corp.
- Empire State Realty OP, L.P. OGCP dropped 5.3% to $8.04.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE fell 5.2% to $52.72. Evercore ISI Group, last week, downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered its price target from $95 to $60.
- The Carlyle Group Inc. CG fell 5% to $35.76 after the company said it would search for a new CEO amid the current CEO's employment agreement coming to an end.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC dipped 4.2% to $17.16. Alignment Healthcare, last week, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
