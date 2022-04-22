Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• HCA Healthcare HCA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $14.74 billion.

• Newmont NEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Schlumberger SLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• American Express AXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $11.62 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• Autoliv ALV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• AZZ AZZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $219.07 million.

• Verizon Communications VZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.54 billion.

• Regions Financial RF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Gentex GNTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $433.50 million.

• First Hawaiian FHB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $178.59 million.

