A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped around 40 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and International Business Machines Corporation IBM.

Data on housing starts and permits for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:05 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 24 points to 34,337.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 4,385.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 31 points to 13,876.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $112.29 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1% to trade at $107.16 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 1.1%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.9%, while German DAX dropped 0.9%.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.28% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.05%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6%, while India’s BSE SENSEX rose 0.4%. Industrial production in Japan increased by 2.0% month-over-month in February following a revised 2.4% drop in the previous month.



Broker Recommendation

Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.

Patterson-UTI Energy shares fell 3% to $17.44 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.

reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Australia-headquartered graphite miner Syrah Resources SYAAF has bagged $107 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its electric vehicle battery parts plant in Louisiana.

has bagged $107 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its electric vehicle battery parts plant in Louisiana. NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR reported preliminary results for its first quarter. The company lowered its revenue guidance and now expects net revenue to be between $202 million and $212 million, compared to previous guidance of $225 million to $240 million.

reported preliminary results for its first quarter. The company lowered its revenue guidance and now expects net revenue to be between $202 million and $212 million, compared to previous guidance of $225 million to $240 million. Tesla Inc TSLA is facing an “open investigation” by a U.S. federal agency, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing the EV maker’s state court filing in Oakland.

