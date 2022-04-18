4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Black Diamond Therapeutics

The Trade: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. BDTX 10% owner BB Biotech Ag acquired a total of 252,556 shares at an average price of $3.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $879.82 thousand.

What's Happening: Wedbush, last month, downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutic from Outperform to Neutral.

Wedbush, last month, downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutic from Outperform to Neutral. What Black Diamond Therapeutics Does: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology medicine company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies.

Hemisphere Media Group

The Trade : Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV 10% owner Debra Fine acquired a total of 215,094 shares at an average price of $4.14. The insider spent around $890.02 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Hemisphere Media, last month, posted Q4 sales of $56.80 million.

: Hemisphere Media, last month, posted Q4 sales of $56.80 million. What Hemisphere Media Group Does: Hemisphere Media Group Inc is a Spanish-language media company. It owns and operates several Spanish-language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, Hispanic entertainment genres, and the cable television networks.

ReWalk Robotics

The Trade : ReWalk Robotics Ltd. RWLK 10% owner Lind Global MacRo Fund Lp acquired a total of 242,251 shares at an average price of $2.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $569.37 thousand.

What's Happening : ReWalk Robotics, during February, posted Q4 sales of $1.20 million.

: ReWalk Robotics, during February, posted Q4 sales of $1.20 million. What ReWalk Robotics Does: ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company.

OncoCyte