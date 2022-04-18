Twitter And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Although gold futures traded higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold a total of 12,612 shares at an average price of $2,590.52. The insider received around $32.67 million from selling those shares.

Alphabet’s Google is looking to invest $9.5 billion across its U.S. offices and data centers in 2022. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Moderna

The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23,000 shares at an average price of $169.38. The insider received around $3.22 million from selling those shares.

Britain's medicines regulator approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years. What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $47.14. The insider received around $235.7 thousand as a result of the transaction.

Keybanc downgraded Twitter from Overweight to Sector Weight. What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

Constellation Brands

The Trade: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) EVP and Chief HR Officer Michael Thomas Kane sold a total of 1,601 shares at an average price of $249.34. The insider received around $399.2 thousand from selling those shares.

Constellation Brands recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. What Constellation Brands Does: Constellation Brands is the largest multi-category alcohol supplier in the U.S.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals