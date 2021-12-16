Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $84.34 million.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion.

• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

• Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $37.42 million.

• Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $6.11 per share on revenue of $970.00 thousand.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $27.30 million.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $22.47 billion.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.25 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $767.62 million.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $278.23 million.

