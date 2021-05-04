This Earnings Week In A Nutshell

Last week was an important week in the first quarter earnings season. Tech titans such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDA: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered impressive results that eliminated any concerns that they can maintain the dominance they enjoyed during the pandemic. Even the re-opening of the economy did not have any sort of "disruptive" impact to their performance. The strong online advertising growth that Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) showed also suggests that even as vaccinations accelerate and lockdown restrictions are lifted, a large population of consumers are sticking to online shopping behaviors they adopted during the pandemic. Although this week will be less monumental, we're still in for a few interesting reports.

Lyft

On Tuesday, Wall Street expects Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) to deliver a revenue of $558.49 million with a loss of 53 cents per share. The ride-sharing pioneer recently exited its self-driving business after selling that asset to Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) for an estimated $500 million which will help the company achieve profitability much sooner while removing the burden of having to develop costly self-driving technology that has yet to achieve mainstream adoption. The market applauded the move but there are other near-term headwinds to its business model that the company must overcome such as the classification of domestic gig workers as employees.

Beyond Meat

On Thursday, Wall Street expects Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) to lose 19 cents per share on revenue of $113.83 million. The plant-based meat giant has lost some of its sizzle this past six months due to valuation concerns to increased competitive pressure, falling some 13%, while the S&P has risen almost 30% during that span. However, its high-profile partnerships with McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) are bound to provide growth opportunities in the future.

Peloton

On Thursday, Wall Street expects Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) to lose 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. Peloton stock had a terrible ride these past months, plunging some 42% since reaching its all-time high of $171. While the market still believes the company is long-term positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected subscription platform, it is navigating some near-term headwinds such as supply chain constraints and a public relations nightmare stemming from a recent fatal incident sparked an investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Roku

Also on Thursday, Wall Street expects Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) to lose 15 cents per share on revenue of $490.56 million. The streaming star's stock has soared over the past month, gaining some 20%, compared to 6% rise in the S&P 500 index. Aside from rapid revenue and account growth the company has enjoyed over the past year, driven by the emergence of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ platform, Roku is benefiting from a rising trend in advertising dollars that are shifting from linear television to streaming. What's more, Roku management has begun to target not only new revenue streams, but also ways to penetrate international markets, allowing the company to unlock years of consistent growth.

What remains to be seen is will the strong growth trend continue throughout the entire Q1 earnings season.

