Earnings Scheduled For April 7, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $816.45 million.

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $197.34 million.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $597.10 million.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $230.03 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $778.78 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.19 million.

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.75 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $151.49 million.