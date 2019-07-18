14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.2% to $43.69 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned t $1.21 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion in the recent quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $135.85 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion. PPG shares fell 1.1% to close at $116.61 on Wednesday.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. eBay shares gained 6% to $41.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.5% to $169.45 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.5% to close at $523.50 on Wednesday.
- Wall Street expects Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion before the opening bell. Danaher shares fell 0.1% to close at $139.65 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also reaffirmed 2019 earnings guidance. IBM shares rose fell 1.3% to $141.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) to have earned $3.45 per share on revenue of $60.58 billion in the latest quarter. UnitedHealth will release earnings before the markets open. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.2% to $267.25 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion. Philip Morris shares fell 0.2% to $80.90 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company said 2.7 million paid memberships added during the quarter, down from 5.5 million year-over-year. Netflix shares dipped 12% to $319.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares dropped 6.1% to close at $164.55 on Wednesday.
- After the closing bell, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion. Capital One shares fell 1.9% to close at $88.19 on Wednesday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) reported a $400 million offering of American Depositary Shares. Amarin shares dropped 8.3% to $19.32 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.