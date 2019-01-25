Thursday's batch of earnings ended up upending some key parts of the market. Among these were semiconductors like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which saw a boost off of strong reports from Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), as well as continued momentum in airliners following upbeat reports from American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK).

For a quick refresher, here's a list of the biggest reports from yesterday's session.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.75 and quarterly sales of $2.064 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.71 EPS by 5.63 percent and edged out the $2.06 billion revenue estimate by 0.19 percent. Shares were at $65.78 at the end of trading, notching a 3.25 percent uptick.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 6.4 percent to close at $33.66 after the company said it expects fiscal year 2019 EPS to range from $5.50 to $7.50 versus the $5.87 analyst estimate. Q4 EPS was reported at $1.04, which met the consensus estimate. The airline reported quarterly sales of $10.938 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $10.98 billion by 0.38 percent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) reported quarterly earnings of $0.94, which beat the consensus estimate of $0.85 by 10.59 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.973 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.99 billion by 0.28 percent. Shares closed down 1.88 percent at $49.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) reported quarterly earnings of $2.03, which was off about a percent from the analyst estimate of $2.05. Sales came in at $2.81 billion, meeting analyst estimates. Shares ended at $66.18, less than a tenth of a percent over it's previous close.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares declined 13.08 percent to $10.70 following downbeat quarterly earnings of $0.11, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $0.19 by 42.11 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.684 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.87 billion by 4.81 percent.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.28, beating consensus estimates from analysts of $1.22 by 4.92 percent. Shares ended down at 3.8 percent at $49.76 at the end of trading. Fourth quarter GAAP sales came in at $18.66 billion, which fell short analysts $19 billion estimate.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported quarterly earnings of $0.50, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.43 by 16.28 percent. The airliner's revenue came in at $1.968 billion, edging out a $1.960 billion consensus estimate. Shares ended the day at $18.12 at end of trading, a 5.1 percent increase.

McCormick & Company , Inc. (NYSE: MKC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.67, missing the $1.70 estimate by 1.76 percent, and showed sales of $1.499 billion, missing the $1.55 billion estimate. Shares of McCormick closed down 10.54 percent at $124.35.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported quarterly earnings of $0.75, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.65 by 15.38 percent. The coffee giant reported quarterly sales of $6.63 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 1.69 percent. Shares finished down 2.54 percent at $64.74.

STMicroelectrics (NYSE: STM) closed up 10.78 percent on Thursday at $15.62 following a 4.55 percent EPS beat of $0.46 versus the analyst estimate of $0.44 and a revenue beat of $2.648 billion compared to the consensus $2.64 billion.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Southwest posted per share earnings of $1.17 on revenue of $5.704 billion. This beat analyst estimates, which expected at a per share value of $1.07 on revenue of $5.67 billion. Share prices ended at $54.21, up 6.25 percent.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) reported Q4 earnings of $1.45 and quarterly sales of $4.233 billion, missing its consensus EPS estimate of $1.51 by 3.97 percent and coming in below the $4.27 billion revenue expectations by 0.87 percent. Shares were up 6.7 percent at $40.14 at closing.