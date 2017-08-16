Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.25 billion.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $164.70 million.
- Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $161.75 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.23 million.
- Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ: ENZY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.78 million.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.06 billion.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $691.22 million.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $537.82 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $307.20 million.
- Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $107.25 million.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $68.27 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.