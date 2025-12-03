Small-cap stocks powered higher Wednesday as expectations for a rate cut next week strengthened after weaker-than-expected private employment data.

The Russell 2000 climbed more than 1% by midday in New York, lifted by rising odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's Dec. 10 meeting. The CME FedWatch tool shows a 90% chance of a move, with odds of another cut in January near 30%.

The ADP report showed U.S. private employers shed 32,000 jobs in November, reversing the 42,000 added in October and missing forecasts for a 5,000 gain. The data reinforced signs the labor market is cooling.

Treasury yields fell on the growing rate-cut expectations.

Large Caps Lag Small Caps

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq 100 was flat.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) jumped nearly 10% — the best performance in the S&P 500 — after the company raised its fiscal third-quarter earnings outlook.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) dropped 6% to an eight-month low after reports that U.S. officials are scrutinizing its potential takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, compounded by a sizable stock sale from a company director.

Energy stocks outperformed as oil and natural gas prices advanced. Crude rose 0.7% to $59 a barrel, while natural gas gained 3.6% to $5 per million British thermal units, the highest since December 2022. Henry Hub prices remain elevated as rising LNG exports to Europe tighten domestic supply. Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) shares gained more than 4%.

In metals, gold held at $4,200 and silver was steady at $58.

In crypto, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose 1.3% to $92,500, aiming for a second straight gain after Monday's sharp selloff.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % • Russell 2000 2,497.77 1.3% • Dow Jones 47,777.27 0.6% • S&P 500 6,845.75 0.2% • Nasdaq 100 25,573.79 0.1% Updated by 12:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) inched 0.2% higher to $628.05.

(NYSE:VOO) inched 0.2% higher to $628.05. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.6% to $478.19.

(NYSE:DIA) rose 0.6% to $478.19. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) flattened at $621.96.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) flattened at $621.96. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rallied 1.3% to $248.43.

(NYSE:IWM) rallied 1.3% to $248.43. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) outperformed, up 1.7%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) lagged, down 0.2%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers And Fallers On Wednesday

Stock Name % Change Microchip Technology Incorporated 9.42% Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) 9.04% ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) 8.27% Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) 7.48% Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) 7.38%

Stock Name % Change Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) -26.38% Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) -14.46% GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) -13.79% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) -7.47% SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) -7.05%

Image: Shutterstock