Nvidia To Rally Around 76%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Oppenheimer raised Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) price target from $70 to $80. Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained an Outperform rating. Crane NXT shares closed at $66.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) from $105 to $111. JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating. Otis Worldwide shares closed at $90.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) price target from $580 to $620. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Teledyne shares closed at $571.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from $336 to $338. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating. JPMorgan shares closed at $302.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from $85 to $92. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating. Wells Fargo shares closed at $84.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) price target from $1,394 to $1,456. B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating. BlackRock shares settled at $1,194.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) price target from $100 to $130. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Logitech shares closed at $104.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research raised Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) price target from $150 to $170. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. Adtalem Global Education shares closed at $149.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) from $225 to $260. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. Reddit shares settled at $196.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $200 to $320. HSBC analyst Frank Lee upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Nvidia shares closed at $182.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
