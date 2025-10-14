Jim Cramer On FactSet: 'Holy Cow, It's Way Too Cheap' — Also Weighs In On Freeport-McMoRan

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Monday, Jim Cramer said he likes FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). “Couldn't tell you to buy it, but holy cow, it's way too cheap," he added.

On the earnings front, FactSet Research Systems released its fourth-quarter results on Sept. 18. The company reported quarterly sales of $596.9 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $593.5 million and representing a 6.2% year-over-year gain. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $4.05, missing the street view of $4.13.

Cramer also said, “I think you're fine” in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Freeport-McMoRan will issue its third-quarter earnings press release on Thursday, Oct. 23, before the opening bell, and file its third-quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Nov. 10, filing deadline.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share, up from 38 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, compared to $6.79 billion a year earlier.

FactSet shares gained 1% to settle at $285.99 on Monday.

FactSet Research Systems, with a market cap of $10.88 billion, is trading significantly below its 52-week high of $499.87, reflecting a challenging environment for capital markets. The company’s P/E ratio of 18.39 suggests a valuation that may be attractive relative to its historical performance, while a dividend yield of 1.54% indicates a commitment to returning value to shareholders amidst broader sector volatility.

Freeport-McMoRan shares surged 4.7% to close at $42.78 during the session.

Freeport-McMoRan, with a market cap of nearly $60 billion, operates in the metals and mining sector, where it has seen its stock price fluctuate significantly within a 52-week range of $27.66 to $50.28, indicating a strong recovery from the lows experienced earlier in the year. As global demand for copper and other metals continues to evolve, Freeport’s performance will be closely tied to macroeconomic trends and commodity price fluctuations.

