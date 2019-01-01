Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) was reported by Barclays on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $82.00 expecting OTIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.09% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) was provided by Barclays, and Otis Worldwide upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Otis Worldwide, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Otis Worldwide was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Otis Worldwide (OTIS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $80.00 to $82.00. The current price Otis Worldwide (OTIS) is trading at is $75.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
