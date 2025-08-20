A second day of selling pressure hit technology stocks tied to the AI theme on Wednesday, as sentiment cooled after an MIT report questioned the broad profitability of the new technology.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR — a poster child of the AI-driven rally — fell another 4% by midday, paring steeper early losses. The drop followed Tuesday's 9.4% plunge, marking the stock's worst two-day slump since April.

The Nasdaq 100 slid about 1%, underperforming other major indexes

The S&P 500 eased 0.46%

The Russell 2000 lost 0.56%

The Dow Jones dipped 0.12%

Investors now await the release of the Fed's July meeting minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET. Last month, Governors Bowman and Waller dissented in favor of a rate cut, opposing the majority who voted to keep rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, President Trump called for the resignation of Democratic-appointed Fed Governor Lisa Cook. U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte alleged in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that Cook “potentially” committed mortgage fraud.

Traders are currently pricing in an 85% chance of a 25-basis-point cut next month.

Commodities rebounded from Tuesday's sharp selloff, with gold, silver, and crude oil each rising about 1%. Cryptocurrencies also found support, with Bitcoin BTC/USD up 0.9% after two straight sessions of losses.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % Dow Jones 44,906.95 -0.12% S&P 500 6,386.32 -0.46% Russell 2000 2,262.90 -0.56% Nasdaq 100 23,174.78 -1.00% Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.4% to $585.57.

eased 0.4% to $585.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA paused at $449.29.

paused at $449.29. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ dropped 0.9% to $564.81.

dropped 0.9% to $564.81. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.5% to $225.12.

fell 0.5% to $225.12. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 0.9%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1%.

Stocks On The Move Wednesday

Target Corp. TGT sank 7% despite topping Wall Street's earnings estimates, as weak sales guidance weighed on shares.

sank 7% despite topping Wall Street's earnings estimates, as weak sales guidance weighed on shares. Other earnings movers included Lowe's Companies Inc . LOW , up 0.6%; Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL , down 3.6%; Analog Devices Inc. ADI , up 4.8%; Toll Brothers Inc. TOL , up 1%; Alcon Inc . ALC , down 9%; and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ , up 5.5%.

. , up 0.6%; , down 3.6%; , up 4.8%; , up 1%; . , down 9%; and , up 5.5%. After the close, earnings are due from Salesforce Inc. CRM and Synopsys Inc. SNPS .

