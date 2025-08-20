Market Down stocks
August 20, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

Palantir, AI Stocks Extend Losses Ahead Fed Minutes: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A second day of selling pressure hit technology stocks tied to the AI theme on Wednesday, as sentiment cooled after an MIT report questioned the broad profitability of the new technology.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR — a poster child of the AI-driven rally — fell another 4% by midday, paring steeper early losses. The drop followed Tuesday's 9.4% plunge, marking the stock's worst two-day slump since April.

  • The Nasdaq 100 slid about 1%, underperforming other major indexes
  • The S&P 500 eased 0.46%
  • The Russell 2000 lost 0.56%
  • The Dow Jones dipped 0.12%

Investors now await the release of the Fed's July meeting minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET. Last month, Governors Bowman and Waller dissented in favor of a rate cut, opposing the majority who voted to keep rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, President Trump called for the resignation of Democratic-appointed Fed Governor Lisa Cook. U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte alleged in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that Cook “potentially” committed mortgage fraud.

Traders are currently pricing in an 85% chance of a 25-basis-point cut next month.

Commodities rebounded from Tuesday's sharp selloff, with gold, silver, and crude oil each rising about 1%. Cryptocurrencies also found support, with Bitcoin BTC/USD up 0.9% after two straight sessions of losses.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %
Dow Jones44,906.95-0.12%
S&P 5006,386.32-0.46%
Russell 20002,262.90-0.56%
Nasdaq 10023,174.78-1.00%
Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.4% to $585.57.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA paused at $449.29.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ dropped 0.9% to $564.81.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.5% to $225.12.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 0.9%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1%.

Stocks On The Move Wednesday

  • Target Corp. TGT sank 7% despite topping Wall Street's earnings estimates, as weak sales guidance weighed on shares.
  • Other earnings movers included Lowe's Companies Inc. LOW, up 0.6%; Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, down 3.6%; Analog Devices Inc. ADI, up 4.8%; Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, up 1%; Alcon Inc. ALC, down 9%; and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ, up 5.5%.
  • After the close, earnings are due from Salesforce Inc. CRM and Synopsys Inc. SNPS.

Read Also:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113932.150.95%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ADI Logo
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$240.434.34%
ALC Logo
ALCAlcon Inc
$82.38-8.59%
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$245.40-0.24%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$448.93-0.08%
EL Logo
ELThe Estee Lauder Companies Inc
$85.20-5.20%
HTZ Logo
HTZHertz Global Holdings Inc
$5.465.00%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$224.84-0.61%
LOW Logo
LOWLowe's Companies Inc
$257.910.60%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$153.94-2.41%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$563.66-0.99%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$600.61-1.99%
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$97.77-7.21%
TOL Logo
TOLToll Brothers Inc
$133.501.00%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$585.06-0.52%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$90.130.09%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$85.870.93%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$258.42-1.22%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$137.500.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved