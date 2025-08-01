August 1, 2025 9:18 AM 1 min read

This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the rating for AppFolio, Inc. APPF from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $240 to $350. AppFolio shares closed at $267.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded Cognex Corporation CGNX from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $50 price target. Cognex shares closed at $40.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Noah Zatzkin upgraded the rating for THOR Industries, Inc. THO from Underweight to Sector Weight. Thor Industries shares closed at $90.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Canada Goose Holdings GOOS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from C$19 to C$20. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying APPF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APPF Logo
APPFAppFolio Inc
$301.0012.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.70
Growth
97.58
Quality
84.49
Value
10.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CGNX Logo
CGNXCognex Corp
$40.46-0.76%
GOOS Logo
GOOSCanada Goose Holdings Inc
$11.202.27%
THO Logo
THOThor Industries Inc
$90.99-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved