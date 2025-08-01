This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the rating for AppFolio, Inc. APPF from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $240 to $350. AppFolio shares closed at $267.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded Cognex Corporation CGNX from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $50 price target. Cognex shares closed at $40.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Noah Zatzkin upgraded the rating for THOR Industries, Inc. THO from Underweight to Sector Weight. Thor Industries shares closed at $90.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Canada Goose Holdings GOOS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from C$19 to C$20. See how other analysts view this stock.
