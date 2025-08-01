This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the rating for AppFolio, Inc. APPF from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $240 to $350. AppFolio shares closed at $267.38 on Thursday.

Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded Cognex Corporation CGNX from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $50 price target. Cognex shares closed at $40.77 on Thursday.

Keybanc analyst Noah Zatzkin upgraded the rating for THOR Industries, Inc. THO from Underweight to Sector Weight. Thor Industries shares closed at $90.99 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Canada Goose Holdings GOOS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from C$19 to C$20.

