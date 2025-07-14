US Stocks Edge Lower; Fastenal Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Monday.
Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 44,330.95 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.09% to 20,566.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 6,249.07.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, energy stocks dipped by 0.7%.
Top Headline
Fastenal Company FAST reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.08 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares shot up 262% to $18.70 after the company announced a newly formed entity through a business combination with Rorschach to launch a Crypto treasury reserve strategy.
- Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE got a boost, surging 174% to $6.89 after the company announced interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the contraceptive effectiveness, safety and acceptability of Ovaprene.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT shares were also up, gaining 109% to $10.67.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Everbright Digital Holding Limited EDHL shares dropped 82% to $0.7733 after dipping 25% on Friday.
- Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO were down 35% to $3.7124.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG was down, falling 34% to $32.49 after gaining 71% on Friday.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $68.66 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,356.10.
Silver traded up 0.2% to $39.050 on Monday, while copper fell 2% to $5.49.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 1% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.6% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.28%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.26%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.27% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.30%.
Economics
No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.
