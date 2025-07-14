July 14, 2025 7:42 AM 2 min read

This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the rating for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $75. Best Buy shares closed at $71.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $72. Henry Schein shares closed at $73.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein downgraded the rating for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from Outperform to In-Line and slashed the price target from $190 to $170. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $157.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman downgraded Vestis Corporation VSTS from Neutral to Underweight but raised the price target from $5 to $6. Vestis shares closed at $6.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded Verona Pharma plc VRNA from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $90 to $107. Verona Pharma shares closed at $104.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BBY Logo
BBYBest Buy Co Inc
$70.68-1.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.66
Growth
56.57
Quality
37.07
Value
60.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HSIC Logo
HSICHenry Schein Inc
$73.42-%
PG Logo
PGProcter & Gamble Co
$156.29-0.48%
VRNA Logo
VRNAVerona Pharma PLC
$104.75-0.08%
VSTS Logo
VSTSVestis Corp
$5.91-3.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved