This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the rating for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $75. Best Buy shares closed at $71.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $72. Henry Schein shares closed at $73.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein downgraded the rating for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from Outperform to In-Line and slashed the price target from $190 to $170. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $157.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman downgraded Vestis Corporation VSTS from Neutral to Underweight but raised the price target from $5 to $6. Vestis shares closed at $6.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded Verona Pharma plc VRNA from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $90 to $107. Verona Pharma shares closed at $104.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
