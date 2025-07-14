This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the rating for Best Buy Co., Inc . BBY from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $75. Best Buy shares closed at $71.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $75. Best Buy shares closed at $71.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $72. Henry Schein shares closed at $73.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $72. Henry Schein shares closed at $73.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein downgraded the rating for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from Outperform to In-Line and slashed the price target from $190 to $170. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $157.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to In-Line and slashed the price target from $190 to $170. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $157.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman downgraded Vestis Corporation VSTS from Neutral to Underweight but raised the price target from $5 to $6. Vestis shares closed at $6.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Underweight but raised the price target from $5 to $6. Vestis shares closed at $6.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded Verona Pharma plc VRNA from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $90 to $107. Verona Pharma shares closed at $104.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

