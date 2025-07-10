July 10, 2025 10:16 AM 3 min read

Forget Tech—Trump Just Made Defense The Hottest Trade On Wall Street

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

While investors obsess over record highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, one sector quietly crushed them both last quarter, and real money is pouring in fast.

In the first half of 2025, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA surged 25%, marking the fund's best half-year performance since inception. That's a 20 percentage point outperformance over the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and 17 points above the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ.

Defense Stocks Crushed Tech In Last Quarter's Rally

But the blowout mainly occurred in the second quarter. The ITA ETF surged 23.2% between April and June, its best quarter ever, outpacing the Nasdaq 100's sharpest rally since early 2023 by five percentage points.

Crucially, this isn't just momentum chasing. Investors have committed capital, with ITA notching 10 straight weeks of inflows through July 10—the longest stretch since early 2023.

Best Defense Stocks In 2025

Among ITA's top holdings, nine of the top 10 are firmly in the green for the year as of July 10, with only Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT trailing. Here’s a look at how the biggest names are performing:

NameWeight in ITA ETFReturn YTD
General Electric Company GE20.00%+50.59%
RTX Corporation RTX14.70%+27.61%
The Boeing Company BA9.22%+28.02%
General Dynamics Corporation GD4.66%+15.67%
TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG4.63%+20.45%
Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM4.55%+66.11%
L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX4.51%+24.48%
Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC4.47%+9.24%
Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON4.40%+35.59%
Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT4.39%-3.34%

Why Is The Defense Sector Booming?

This rally in defense stocks isn’t just about earnings—it's about Washington policy, global geopolitical risks, and budget flows.

Following years of underinvestment, Trump's return to the White House has kicked off a rearmament cycle.

On July 4, Trump signed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", unlocking $156.2 billion in targeted defense funding—the Pentagon's biggest budget infusion in over a decade.

What's Inside The New Defense Bill?

The funding, detailed in Title II of the act, includes:

  • $29.2 billion for shipbuilding
  • $24.4 billion for integrated air and missile defense – the "Golden Dome" initiative
  • $25.4 billion for munitions and supply chain resilience
  • $16.0 billion for low-cost weapons scaling
  • $8.6 billion for air superiority projects
  • $10.8 billion for nuclear force upgrades

Defense Stocks Wall Street Is Watching Now

In a note shared earlier this week, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak flagged four defense contractors as top beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s defense spending:

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HII: Backed by over $5 billion in industrial supply chain funding. Already awarded a $1.3 billion workforce grant.
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.: Poised to win missile propulsion and satellite contracts tied to the Golden Dome program.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS: Builds low-cost drones and propulsion systems, a core focus in the Pentagon's push for affordable mass-produced systems. Shares of KTOS have already rallied over 70% year-to-date, marking the best performance in the ITA ETF.
  • AeroVironment Inc. AVAV: Developer of Switchblade tactical drones, a likely beneficiary of $1.4 billion in small unmanned aerial systems funding.

Read now:

Photo: Shutterstock


Loading...
Loading...
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$238.040.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.39
Growth
90.95
Quality
9.48
Value
8.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AXON Logo
AXONAxon Enterprise Inc
$779.18-3.31%
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$227.340.33%
GD Logo
GDGeneral Dynamics Corp
$303.751.26%
GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$249.55-0.31%
HII Logo
HIIHuntington Ingalls Industries Inc
$253.761.94%
HWM Logo
HWMHowmet Aerospace Inc
$178.85-1.42%
ITA Logo
ITAiShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
$188.57-0.18%
KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$45.60-0.91%
LHX Logo
LHXL3Harris Technologies Inc
$259.00-0.02%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$461.78-0.28%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$509.190.25%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$553.66-0.47%
RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$145.79-0.27%
TDG Logo
TDGTransDigm Group Inc
$1530.350.26%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$573.18-0.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved