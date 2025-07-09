Alphabet To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays slashed Fortive Corporation FTV price target from $86 to $58. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating. Fortive shares closed at $52.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted the price target for FMC Corporation FMC from $41 to $45. UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Neutral rating. FMC shares closed at $43.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK price target from $110 to $117. B of A Securities analyst George Staphos maintained a Buy rating. Crown Holdings shares closed at $108.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from $350 to $356. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating. McDonald’s shares closed at $291.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James increased the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ from $84 to $96. Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained an Outperform rating. Nasdaq shares closed at $88.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut RxSight, Inc. RXST price target from $18 to $10. Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained a Neutral rating. RxSight shares settled at $12.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street increased Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS price target from $62 to $98. Lake Street analyst Mark Smith maintained a Buy rating. Kura Sushi shares closed at $86.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth Capital cut Ontrak, Inc. OTRK price target from $4 to $3. Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Buy rating. Ontrak shares closed at $0.4374 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for AutoNation, Inc. AN from $187 to $209. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained an Equal-Weight rating. AutoNation shares settled at $210.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised Alphabet Inc. GOOG price target from $200 to $220. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Alphabet shares closed at $175.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GOOG stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANAutoNation Inc
$211.550.53%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.82
Growth
52.42
Quality
28.23
Value
44.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm