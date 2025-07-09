July 9, 2025 11:50 AM 3 min read

Alphabet To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays slashed Fortive Corporation FTV price target from $86 to $58. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating. Fortive shares closed at $52.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS boosted the price target for FMC Corporation FMC from $41 to $45. UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Neutral rating. FMC shares closed at $43.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK price target from $110 to $117. B of A Securities analyst George Staphos maintained a Buy rating. Crown Holdings shares closed at $108.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from $350 to $356. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating. McDonald’s shares closed at $291.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James increased the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ from $84 to $96. Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained an Outperform rating. Nasdaq shares closed at $88.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut RxSight, Inc. RXST price target from $18 to $10. Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained a Neutral rating. RxSight shares settled at $12.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Lake Street increased Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS price target from $62 to $98. Lake Street analyst Mark Smith maintained a Buy rating. Kura Sushi shares closed at $86.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth Capital cut Ontrak, Inc. OTRK price target from $4 to $3. Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Buy rating. Ontrak shares closed at $0.4374 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for AutoNation, Inc. AN from $187 to $209. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained an Equal-Weight rating. AutoNation shares settled at $210.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer raised Alphabet Inc. GOOG price target from $200 to $220. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Alphabet shares closed at $175.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GOOG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AN Logo
ANAutoNation Inc
$211.550.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.82
Growth
52.42
Quality
28.23
Value
44.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CCK Logo
CCKCrown Holdings Inc
$107.54-0.54%
FMC Logo
FMCFMC Corp
$43.720.97%
FTV Logo
FTVFortive Corp
$52.67-0.25%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$178.992.19%
KRUS Logo
KRUSKura Sushi USA Inc
$74.44-14.2%
MCD Logo
MCDMcDonald's Corp
$292.640.33%
NDAQ Logo
NDAQNasdaq Inc
$89.551.08%
OTRK Logo
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.4128-5.62%
RXST Logo
RXSTRxSight Inc
$7.63-40.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved