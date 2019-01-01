Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ontrak
Ontrak Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting OTRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.28% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Ontrak maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ontrak, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ontrak was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ontrak (OTRK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $2.50. The current price Ontrak (OTRK) is trading at is $1.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.