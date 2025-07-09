This Microsoft Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz upgraded the rating for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from Perform to Outperform and announced a $600 price target. Microsoft shares closed at $496.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Perform to Outperform and announced a $600 price target. Microsoft shares closed at $496.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino upgraded Fox Corporation FOXA from Underperform to Peer Perform. Fox shares closed at $55.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underperform to Peer Perform. Fox shares closed at $55.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst Elizabeth Anderson upgraded the rating for Doximity, Inc. DOCS from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $70. Doximity shares closed at $61.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $70. Doximity shares closed at $61.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse upgraded Bloom Energy Corporation BE from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $18 to $33. Bloom Energy shares closed at $24.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $18 to $33. Bloom Energy shares closed at $24.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly upgraded the rating for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $200. Charles River shares closed at $158.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

