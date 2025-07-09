July 9, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read

This Microsoft Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz upgraded the rating for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from Perform to Outperform and announced a $600 price target. Microsoft shares closed at $496.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino upgraded Fox Corporation FOXA from Underperform to Peer Perform. Fox shares closed at $55.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Elizabeth Anderson upgraded the rating for Doximity, Inc. DOCS from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $70. Doximity shares closed at $61.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse upgraded Bloom Energy Corporation BE from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $18 to $33. Bloom Energy shares closed at $24.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly upgraded the rating for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $200. Charles River shares closed at $158.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$27.5613.4%

CRL Logo
CRLCharles River Laboratories International Inc
$161.421.91%
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$64.645.16%
FOXA Logo
FOXAFox Corp
$55.280.34%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$504.921.67%
