Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $72.00 expecting KRUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.09% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Kura Sushi USA maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kura Sushi USA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kura Sushi USA was filed on November 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $62.00 to $72.00. The current price Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) is trading at is $43.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.