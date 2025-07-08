July 8, 2025 10:03 AM 3 min read

Meta Platforms To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Evercore ISI Group slashed Danaher Corporation DHR price target from $230 to $226. Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar maintained an Outperform rating. Danaher shares closed at $196.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Abbott Laboratories ABT from $140 to $145. Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Abbott shares closed at $133.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $20 to $27. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.06 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised the price target for KeyCorp KEY from $16 to $22. UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. KeyCorp shares closed at $18.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target for KLA Corporation KLAC from $870 to $920. Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. KLA shares closed at $912.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays raised National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE price target from $17 to $30. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. National Vision shares settled at $23.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies increased Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX price target from $74 to $82. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Southwest Gas shares closed at $72.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $664 to $783. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Overweight rating. Meta shares closed at $718.35 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised the price target for Reddit, Inc. RDDT from $120 to $151. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Neutral rating. Reddit shares settled at $153.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $650 to $785. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $710.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying META stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ABT Logo
ABTAbbott Laboratories
$134.210.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.51
Growth
99.09
Quality
62.65
Value
45.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DHR Logo
DHRDanaher Corp
$200.800.59%
EYE Logo
EYENational Vision Holdings Inc
$24.354.37%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$704.81-0.86%
KALV Logo
KALVKalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
$15.804.91%
KEY Logo
KEYKeyCorp
$18.501.18%
KLAC Logo
KLACKLA Corp
$919.030.70%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$719.330.14%
RDDT Logo
RDDTReddit Inc
$150.57-1.83%
SWX Logo
SWXSouthwest Gas Holdings Inc
$74.782.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved