Meta Platforms To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group slashed Danaher Corporation DHR price target from $230 to $226. Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar maintained an Outperform rating. Danaher shares closed at $196.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Abbott Laboratories ABT from $140 to $145. Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Abbott shares closed at $133.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $20 to $27. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.06 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised the price target for KeyCorp KEY from $16 to $22. UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. KeyCorp shares closed at $18.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target for KLA Corporation KLAC from $870 to $920. Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. KLA shares closed at $912.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE price target from $17 to $30. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. National Vision shares settled at $23.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX price target from $74 to $82. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Southwest Gas shares closed at $72.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $664 to $783. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Overweight rating. Meta shares closed at $718.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Reddit, Inc. RDDT from $120 to $151. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Neutral rating. Reddit shares settled at $153.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $650 to $785. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $710.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
