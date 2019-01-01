Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting ABT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.18% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was provided by Citigroup, and Abbott Laboratories maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Abbott Laboratories, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Abbott Laboratories was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Abbott Laboratories (ABT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $154.00 to $125.00. The current price Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is trading at is $116.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
