Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Danaher
Danaher Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Danaher (NYSE: DHR) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $265.00 expecting DHR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.58% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Danaher (NYSE: DHR) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Danaher downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Danaher, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Danaher was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Danaher (DHR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $330.00 to $265.00. The current price Danaher (DHR) is trading at is $266.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.