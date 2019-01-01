KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KeyCorp
KeyCorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was reported by Wolfe Research on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting KEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.64% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was provided by Wolfe Research, and KeyCorp maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KeyCorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KeyCorp was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KeyCorp (KEY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $17.00. The current price KeyCorp (KEY) is trading at is $19.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
