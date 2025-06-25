Nvidia To Rally Around 69%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley raised TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX price target from $145 to $155. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating. TD SYNNEX shares closed at $136.88 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $267 to $259. Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating. FedEx shares closed at $229.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $175 to $250. Loop Capital analyst Ananda Barush maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $147.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from $271 to $288. JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev maintained an Overweight rating. Guidewire Software shares closed at $237.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised the price target for General Dynamics Corporation GD from $290 to $300. TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating. General Dynamics shares closed at $281.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson cut Duolingo, Inc. DUOL price target from $600 to $500. DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson maintained a Buy rating. Duolingo shares settled at $422.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $33 to $34. Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating. Carnival shares closed at $25.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $515 to $600. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Microsoft shares closed at $490.11 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from $205 to $195. UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Buy rating. Constellation shares settled at $164.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital increased Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $205 to $213. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained an Outperform rating. Biogen shares closed at $126.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
