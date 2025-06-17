Jabil Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Verve Therapeutics, John Wiley & Sons And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Jabil Inc JBL rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.31. Quarterly sales of $7.83 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $7.06 billion.

Jabil shares climbed 12% to $202.75 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV shares jumped 75.4% to $11.00 after the company announced it will be acquired by Eli Lilly.

Digital Turbine Inc APPS surged 44% to $6.92 after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd RGC climbed 25% to $75.05.

Purecycle Technologies Inc PCT surged 22.8% to $14.70 after the company announced it raised $300 million to support its global expansion toward 1B pounds. Also, the company announced a partnership with IRPC to build 130-million-pound polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand.

LiveWire Group Inc LVWR climbed 21.5% to $6.25.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Co SAFX gained 19.2% to $2.64.

PACS Group Inc PACS gained 17.1% to $11.89.

Fluence Energy Inc FLNC rose 13.3% to $5.68.

John Wiley & Sons Inc WLY gained 12.8% to $41.79 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA gained 11.7% to $10.01.

Crispr Therapeutics AG CRSP rose 7.6% to $44.72.

Oscar Health Inc OSCR gained 7.4% to $16.06.

Remitly Global Inc RELY gained 7% to $20.90.

Reddit Inc RDDT rose 5.8% to $133.86.

c rose 5.8% to $133.86. Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI gained 4.5% to $26.99.

