Jabil (NYSE:JBL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 16
EPS
$1.680
Quarterly Revenue
$7.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$7.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jabil using advanced sorting and filters.
Jabil Questions & Answers
When is Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reporting earnings?
Jabil (JBL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 16, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.29.
What were Jabil’s (NYSE:JBL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.5B, which beat the estimate of $4.4B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.