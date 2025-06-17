June 17, 2025 5:51 AM 3 min read

Why Lennar Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Lennar Corporation LEN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported mixed results for the second quarter.

Lennar reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $1.94. Quarterly revenue of $8.38 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.16 billion.

Lennar shares jumped 2.3% to $111.97 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • XCF Global, Inc. SAFX surged 113.1% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after dipping around 37% on Monday. XCF Global announced the appointment of new board of directors following business combination.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc SLRX shares jumped 110.9% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed it received an extension from the Nasdaq to regain compliance.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV jumped 84.1% to $11.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ gained 43% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 43.1% to $85.86 in pre-market trading. Regencell Bioscience shares jumped 276% on Monday after the company's 38-for-one forward stock split officially took effect.
  • Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd TDTH rose 40.2% to $0.3428 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Monday. Trident Digital Tech, last week, announced an initiative to raise up to $500 million to establish a corporate XRP treasury.
  • BGSF, Inc. BGSF climbed 39.9% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell Professional Division to INSPYR Solutions for $99 million in an all-cash deal.
  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN surged 8.8% to $13.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Monday.
  • AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO gained 8.7% to $33.69 in pre-market trading after surging 29% on Monday.

Losers

  • Sunrun Inc. RUN shares tumbled 27.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies, last week, downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $6 to $5.
  • LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC shares fell 24.9% to $0.1550 in pre-market trading after the company announced intention to file under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in Canada.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 21.5% to $18.79 in pre-market trading. Barclays analyst Christine Cho, last week, maintained SolarEdge Technologies with an Underweight and raised the price target from $11 to $12.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 16.7% to $38.28 in pre-market trading.
  • CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited CDTG dipped 15.4% to $1.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Smart Powerr Corp. CREG declined 15% to $0.3060 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Monday.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL fell 11.4% to $0.2880 in pre-market trading after tumbling 7% on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals submitted the required briefing package to the FDA for the upcoming end of Phase 2 meeting.
  • Redwire Corporation RDW fell 10.1% to $18.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million common stock offering.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR declined 10.1% to $157.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, last week, upgraded First Solar from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $157 to $192.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 9.2% to $7.23 in pre-market trading.

