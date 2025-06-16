5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 700 points during the session following Israel’s surprise airstrike on Iranian nuclear sites.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth Capital

: Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on Prairie Operating Co . PROP with a Buy rating and a price target of $8 on June 12. This analyst sees around 104% upside in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on . with a Buy rating and a price target of $8 on June 12. This analyst sees around 104% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 9, Prairie Operating reaffirmed $1 billion, multi-year reserve-based lending credit facility with Citibank.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on TAT Technologies Ltd . TATT and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on June 11. This analyst sees around 30% surge in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on . and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on June 11. This analyst sees around 30% surge in the stock. Recent News: On May 29, TAT Technologies announced the pricing of public offering of ordinary shares and secondary offering by selling shareholders.

Analyst: Andres Sheppard

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Joby Aviation, In c. JOBY from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $9 on June 12. This analyst sees around 2% upside in the stock.

Downgraded rating on c. from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $9 on June 12. This analyst sees around 2% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 3, Joby Aviation announced a new agreement to explore distribution and service partnerships in Saudi Arabia with Abdul Latif Jameel.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Neutral rating on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV with a price target of $120 on June 11. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Neutral rating on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. with a price target of $120 on June 11. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 20, Hovnanian Enterprises reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Chewy, Inc . CHWY and boosted the price target from $36 to $47 on June 12. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on . and boosted the price target from $36 to $47 on June 12. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 11, Chewy reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, up 12.9% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $34 cents and the management guidance of 30-35 cents.

