Guidewire Software Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins Yext, REV Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were slightly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Guidewire Software reported quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $293.51 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $286.39 million.

Guidewire Software shares jumped 19.1% to $259.83 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Ctrl Group Limited MCTR shares jumped 54% to $50.67.

shares jumped 54% to $50.67. Yext, Inc. YEXT gained 27.8% to $8.71 after the company raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Also, Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

gained 27.8% to $8.71 after the company raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Also, Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital Corporation APLD rose 22.7% to $12.58.

rose 22.7% to $12.58. REV Group, Inc. REVG rose 16.7% to $43.45 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

rose 16.7% to $43.45 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Zai Lab Limited ZLAB gained 15.8% to $36.05.

gained 15.8% to $36.05. Redwire Corporation RDW rose 15.2% to $17.05 after the company announced it will advance lunar and martian manufacturing technology after receiving a NASA critical design review pass.

rose 15.2% to $17.05 after the company announced it will advance lunar and martian manufacturing technology after receiving a NASA critical design review pass. New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE jumped 15.2% to $3.1800.

jumped 15.2% to $3.1800. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 13.5% to $6.74. Navitas Semiconductor recently announced it has entered a partnership with BrightLoop for hydrogen fuel-cell charge.

gained 13.5% to $6.74. Navitas Semiconductor recently announced it has entered a partnership with BrightLoop for hydrogen fuel-cell charge. STMicroelectronics N.V. STM gained 11.1% to $28.50.

gained 11.1% to $28.50. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 10% to $670.00. Regencell Bioscience recently announced a 38-for-1 forward stock split.

gained 10% to $670.00. Regencell Bioscience recently announced a 38-for-1 forward stock split. HealthEquity, Inc. HQY gained 9.2% to $113.30 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY26 guidance. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

gained 9.2% to $113.30 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY26 guidance. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock. KB Financial Group Inc . KB rose 8.6% to $79.70.

. rose 8.6% to $79.70. Lumentum Holdings Inc . LITE gained 7.5% to $83.47 after the company raised its fourth-quarter guidance. Additionally, Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $94 to $105.

. gained 7.5% to $83.47 after the company raised its fourth-quarter guidance. Additionally, Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $94 to $105. NIO Inc. NIO rose 7.5% to $3.7997.

