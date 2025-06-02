Vera Therapeutics, Applied Digital, Kymera Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA rose sharply during Monday's session after the company released ORIGIN Phase 3 trial data.

Participants treated with atacicept for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) achieved a 46% reduction from baseline in proteinuria as measured by 24-hour urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR), with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 42% reduction in UPCR compared to placebo (p<0.0001) at week 36.

Vera Therapeutics shares jumped 56.6% to $29.67 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD surged 44.8% to $9.89 after the company announced a 250MW AI data center lease with CoreWeave.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc . KYMR climbed 33.3% to $39.53 after the company announced clinical data for its Phase 1 Healthy volunteer study of KT-621.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC gained 26.2% to $127.93 after the company announced that Sanofi will acquire them for $9.5 billion.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF gained 23.2% to $7.18 after Trump said he would double their tariffs to 50%.

Century Aluminum Company CENX rose 22% to $18.89 after Trump said he would double their tariffs to 50%.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA gained 18.2% to $17.64 after the company announced it began shipping its newly FDA-approved Yutrepia. Additionally, Needham raised its price target on the stock from $25 to $32.

REGENXBIO Inc . RGNX jumped 16.4% to $10.30.

Tempus AI, Inc . TEM gained 14.1% to $62.95 after the company introduced its fuses program for precision-based medicine and xM for advanced cancer treatment response monitoring.

First Majestic Silver Corp . AG rose 10.6% to $6.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc . STLD surged 10.5% to $135.93. Shares of steel and aluminum stocks traded higher after Trump said he would double their tariffs to 50%.

Hecla Mining Company HL gained 10.4% to $5.67.

Nucor Corporation NUE gained 10% to $120.20. BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic upgraded Nucor from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $145.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 6.2% to $2.8250. ImmunityBio received FDA expanded access authorization for the treatment of Lymphopenia with ANKTIVA in patients with solid tumors

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO rose 6.1% to $21.32.

