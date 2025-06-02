June 2, 2025 12:14 PM 2 min read

Vera Therapeutics, Applied Digital, Kymera Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA rose sharply during Monday's session after the company released ORIGIN Phase 3 trial data.

Participants treated with atacicept for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) achieved a 46% reduction from baseline in proteinuria as measured by 24-hour urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR), with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 42% reduction in UPCR compared to placebo (p<0.0001) at week 36.

Vera Therapeutics shares jumped 56.6% to $29.67 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD surged 44.8% to $9.89 after the company announced a 250MW AI data center lease with CoreWeave.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR climbed 33.3% to $39.53 after the company announced clinical data for its Phase 1 Healthy volunteer study of KT-621.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC gained 26.2% to $127.93 after the company announced that Sanofi will acquire them for $9.5 billion.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF gained 23.2% to $7.18 after Trump said he would double their tariffs to 50%.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX rose 22% to $18.89 after Trump said he would double their tariffs to 50%.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA gained 18.2% to $17.64 after the company announced it began shipping its newly FDA-approved Yutrepia. Additionally, Needham raised its price target on the stock from $25 to $32.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX jumped 16.4% to $10.30.
  • Tempus AI, Inc. TEM gained 14.1% to $62.95 after the company introduced its fuses program for precision-based medicine and xM for advanced cancer treatment response monitoring.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp. AG rose 10.6% to $6.83.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD surged 10.5% to $135.93. Shares of steel and aluminum stocks traded higher after Trump said he would double their tariffs to 50%.
  • Hecla Mining Company HL gained 10.4% to $5.67.
  • Nucor Corporation NUE gained 10% to $120.20. BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic upgraded Nucor from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $145.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 6.2% to $2.8250. ImmunityBio received FDA expanded access authorization for the treatment of Lymphopenia with ANKTIVA in patients with solid tumors
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO rose 6.1% to $21.32.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AG Logo
AGFirst Majestic Silver Corp
$6.8410.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.71
Growth
21.16
Quality
Not Available
Value
57.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$10.2550.1%
BPMC Logo
BPMCBlueprint Medicines Corp
$127.8026.1%
CENX Logo
CENXCentury Aluminum Co
$18.9822.5%
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$7.2223.9%
EGO Logo
EGOEldorado Gold Corp
$21.215.57%
HL Logo
HLHecla Mining Co
$5.6710.4%
IBRX Logo
IBRXImmunityBio Inc
$2.826.02%
KYMR Logo
KYMRKymera Therapeutics Inc
$40.9338.1%
LQDA Logo
LQDALiquidia Corp
$17.1615.0%
NUE Logo
NUENucor Corp
$118.618.45%
RGNX Logo
RGNXRegenxbio Inc
$10.3717.2%
STLD Logo
STLDSteel Dynamics Inc
$134.639.40%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$64.5417.0%
VERA Logo
VERAVera Therapeutics Inc
$30.9263.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved