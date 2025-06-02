Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA saw its share price surge over 65% during the pre-market trading session on Monday after the company released ORIGIN Phase 3 trial data.

Participants treated with atacicept for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) achieved a 46% reduction from baseline in proteinuria as measured by 24-hour urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR), with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 42% reduction in UPCR compared to placebo (p<0.0001) at week 36.

Also Read: Kidney Disease-Focused Vera Therapeutics Concludes Enrollment In Pivotal Study, Targets 2026 Commercial Launch

For other prespecified endpoints, atacicept treatment also demonstrated results that were consistent with or better than those previously observed in the ORIGIN Phase 2b trial.

The safety profile of atacicept in this analysis was favorable and comparable to that of the placebo.

Vera plans to share these results with the FDA in the coming weeks, and full results will be submitted to the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week.

Vera is poised for potential commercial launch of atacicept in 2026, according to Marshall Fordyce, CEO of Vera Therapeutics.

Vera is currently not sharing estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) results.

The trial continues in a placebo-controlled, blinded manner to evaluate the change in kidney function over two years as measured by eGFR and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Price Action: VERA stock is up 58.9% at $30.33 during the premarket session at the last check on Monday.

