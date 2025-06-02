Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Crash In June

As of June 2, 2025, three stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Korea Electric Power Corp KEP

On May 1, Korea Electric Power filed 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F. The company's stock jumped around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $11.43.

RSI Value: 72.8

72.8 KEP Price Action: Shares of Korea Electric Power gained 1.4% to close at $11.05 on Friday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power gained 1.4% to close at $11.05 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 92.17 Momentum score with Value at 99.83.

NRG Energy Inc NRG

On May 12, NRG Energy reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. "NRG achieved exceptional financial and operational performance in the first quarter. Every part of our organization operated at a high level to meet customer and market needs amidst the backdrop of increasing power demand," said Larry Coben, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $161.78.

RSI Value: 72.9

72.9 NRG Price Action: Shares of NRG rose 0.9% to close at $155.90 on Friday.

Constellation Energy Corp CEG

On May 6, Constellation Energy reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. Revenue in the first quarter was $6.79 billion, an increase of 10.2% year over year, beating the consensus of $5.44 billion. Constellation CFO Dan Eggers said, "Our generation fleet performed well to start the year with our nuclear plants achieving a 94.1% capacity factor and our natural gas operations attaining a dispatch match rate of 99.2%. Our consistent operational and financial performance continues to drive value for our owners." The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $352.00.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 CEG Price Action: Shares of Constellation Energy gained 0.9% to close at $306.15 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock