Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Braze, Inc. BRZE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 adjusted EPS guidance.

Braze reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of five cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $160.4 million, beating the $155.72 million consensus estimate.

Braze shares jumped 11.6% to $40.96 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

P ortage Biotech Inc . PRTG gained 108% to $9.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data for PORT-7 at the 2025 European Lung Cancer Congress.

. gained 108% to $9.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data for PORT-7 at the 2025 European Lung Cancer Congress. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited TWG rose 49.7% to $0.2724 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Thursday.

rose 49.7% to $0.2724 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, In c. SNSE gained 25.4% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after the company released its preliminary dose expansion data for Solnerstotug in PD-(L)1 resistant tumors.

c. gained 25.4% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after the company released its preliminary dose expansion data for Solnerstotug in PD-(L)1 resistant tumors. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc . RNAZ rose 22.1% to $0.6348 in pre-market trading after the company announced initial dosing in fourth cohort of Phase 1 clinical trial with TTX-MC138.

. rose 22.1% to $0.6348 in pre-market trading after the company announced initial dosing in fourth cohort of Phase 1 clinical trial with TTX-MC138. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated PRLD gained 18% to $0.8042 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.

gained 18% to $0.8042 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR rose 16.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

rose 16.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Sharps Technology, In c. STSS surged 14.7% to $0.1752 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday.

c. surged 14.7% to $0.1752 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday. Argan, Inc AGX gained 13.7% to $131.00 in pre-market after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.

gained 13.7% to $131.00 in pre-market after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates. Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG gained 13.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading.

Losers

D irect Digital Holdings, Inc . DRCT shares fell 36.1% to $0.8509 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

. shares fell 36.1% to $0.8509 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA fell 29.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.

fell 29.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants. Mercer International Inc . MERC declined 23.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

. declined 23.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Dermata Therapeutics, I nc DRMA shares dipped 21.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Dermata Therapeutics announced exercise of warrants for $6.2 million in gross proceeds priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

nc shares dipped 21.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Dermata Therapeutics announced exercise of warrants for $6.2 million in gross proceeds priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. LogicMark, Inc . LGMK dipped 20.5% to $0.0404 in pre-market trading after tumbling 45% on Thursday.

. dipped 20.5% to $0.0404 in pre-market trading after tumbling 45% on Thursday. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc . PTIX shares tumbled 17.3% to $0.2104 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

. shares tumbled 17.3% to $0.2104 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday. Pineapple Financial In c. PAPL fell 16.7% to $0.2750 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Thursday.

c. fell 16.7% to $0.2750 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Thursday. A scent Solar Technologies, Inc . ASTI fell 16.7% to $1.49 in today's pre-market trading. Ascent Solar Technologies received an order for Advanced Space PV Module Design Revision.

. fell 16.7% to $1.49 in today's pre-market trading. Ascent Solar Technologies received an order for Advanced Space PV Module Design Revision. Oxford Industries, Inc . OXM fell 14.3% to $53.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter and FY25 guidance below estimates.

. fell 14.3% to $53.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter and FY25 guidance below estimates. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares fell 11.4% to $302.40 in pre-market trading. Lululemon reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion versus estimates of $11.301 billion. The company sees full-year earnings in the range of $14.95 to $15.15 per share versus estimates of $15.30 per share

Now Read This: