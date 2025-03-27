Jim Cramer: Stryker Is A 'Good' Company, Says He Likes This Utilities Stock

Zinger Key Points
- Jim Cramer likes NextEra Energy.
- BlackRock is just a "true buy and homework" stock, says Cramer.
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE.
Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro, on March 20, maintained NextEra Energy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $97, supporting this view.
Cramer said BlackRock, Inc. BLK is a “true buy and homework” stock. “I am betting on Larry Fink [CEO of BlackRock],” he added.
BlackRock has further increased its investment in Strategy Inc. MSTR, the company that’s primarily known for its large Bitcoin BTC reserves. A disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 6 shows that BlackRock’s investment portfolio now includes approximately 11.26 million shares. This move brings BlackRock’s total ownership in Strategy to 5%.
Stryker Corporation SYK is a “good” company, Cramer said.
On Wednesday, Stryker announced its intention to nominate Manny Maceda to the board of directors. Needham analyst Mike Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Stryker and maintained a $442 price target on March 21.
Price Action:
- NextEra Energy shares gained 1.7% to settle at $69.73 on Wednesday.
- BlackRock shares fell 0.5% to close at $968.24 during the session.
- Stryker shares fell 1.4% to settle at $367.77 on Wednesday.
