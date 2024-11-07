Sarepta Therapeutics To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler boosted Duolingo, Inc. DUOL price target from $271 to $351. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained an Overweight rating. Duolingo shares closed at $318.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Bloom Energy Corporation BE from $8 to $7. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained an Underperform rating. Bloom Energy shares closed at $10.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Vertex, Inc. VERX from $45 to $60. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained a Buy rating. Vertex shares closed at $49.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased McKesson Corporation MCK price target from $531 to $688. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. McKesson shares settled at $549.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Dutch Bros Inc. BROS price target from $47 to $53. TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating. Dutch Bros shares closed at $34.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut Devon Energy Corporation DVN price target from $49 to $43. Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Devon Energy shares closed at $40.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from $152 to $167. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska upgradd the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Sarepta shares settled at $127.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners raised Zymeworks Inc. ZYME price target from $10 to $25. Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Zymeworks shares closed at $15.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital slashed the price target for Crocs, Inc. CROX from $150 to $110. Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Crocs shares closed at $102.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased Lemonade, Inc. LMND price target from $18 to $21. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Thomas McJoynt-Griffith downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Lemonade shares closed at $29.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in