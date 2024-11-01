Why Charter Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues.

Charter Communications reported fiscal third-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 1.6% year-on-year to $13.8 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.7 billion. EPS of $8.82 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.67

Charter Communications shares rose 11.1% to $364.01 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Globalstar, Inc GSAT gained 41.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX rose 41.1% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was selected as a finalist for Merck KGaA's EMEA Advance Biotech Grant.

Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA shares surged 31.1% to $0.5610 in pre-market trading.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME climbed 30% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.

Atlassian Corporation TEAM gained 22.5% to $231.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Nuburu, Inc . BURU gained 18.6% to $0.5340 in pre-market trading.

Proto Labs, Inc . PRLB gained 18.3% to $32.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

comScore, Inc . SCOR shares rose 17.3% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.

. shares rose 17.3% to $6.45 in pre-market trading. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO gained 12.8% to $57.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Losers

ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares dipped 69.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. ESSA Pharma terminated Phase 2 study evaluating Masofaniten combined with Enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX fell 37.4% to $1.2207 in pre-market trading.

Elevai Labs Inc. ELAB fell 35% to $0.0383 in pre-market trading.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV declined 24.1% to $0.3331 in pre-market trading.

Arbe Robotics Ltd . ARBE declined 18.7% to $1.4800 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN fell 15.8% to $1.9899 in pre-market trading after jumping around 34% on Thursday.

ASP Isotopes Inc . ASPI fell 8.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc . BJRI fell 6.3% to $34.75 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

nVent Electric plc NVT shares fell 6.1% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

shares fell 6.1% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG declined 6% to $14.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.

