Why Charter Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues.
Charter Communications reported fiscal third-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 1.6% year-on-year to $13.8 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.7 billion. EPS of $8.82 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.67
Charter Communications shares rose 11.1% to $364.01 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Globalstar, Inc GSAT gained 41.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX rose 41.1% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was selected as a finalist for Merck KGaA’s EMEA Advance Biotech Grant.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA shares surged 31.1% to $0.5610 in pre-market trading.
- VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME climbed 30% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.
- Atlassian Corporation TEAM gained 22.5% to $231.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU gained 18.6% to $0.5340 in pre-market trading.
- Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB gained 18.3% to $32.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- comScore, Inc. SCOR shares rose 17.3% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO gained 12.8% to $57.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares dipped 69.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. ESSA Pharma terminated Phase 2 study evaluating Masofaniten combined with Enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX fell 37.4% to $1.2207 in pre-market trading.
- Elevai Labs Inc. ELAB fell 35% to $0.0383 in pre-market trading.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV declined 24.1% to $0.3331 in pre-market trading.
- Arbe Robotics Ltd. ARBE declined 18.7% to $1.4800 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN fell 15.8% to $1.9899 in pre-market trading after jumping around 34% on Thursday.
- ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI fell 8.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. BJRI fell 6.3% to $34.75 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
- nVent Electric plc NVT shares fell 6.1% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG declined 6% to $14.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.
