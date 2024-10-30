Alphabet To Rally Around 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Barclays cut Qorvo, Inc. QRVO price target from $120 to $90. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Qorvo shares closed at $100.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $13 to $14. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating. Snap shares closed at $10.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA from $290 to $305. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Underweight rating. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $384.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Northland Capital Markets slashed Transcat, Inc. TRNS price target from $130 to $110. Northland Capital Markets analyst Ted Jackson maintained a Market Perform rating. Transcat shares settled at $99.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. cut Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $66 to $65. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Chipotle shares closed at $60.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF price target from $220 to $175. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans maintained a Buy rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $113.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CIBC boosted the price target for Waste Management, Inc. WM from $213 to $228. CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Neutral rating. Planet Fitness shares settled at $219.11 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $80 to $96. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. PayPal shares closed at $80.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth MKM increased the price target for Electronic Arts Inc. EA from $154 to $158. Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler maintained a Neutral rating. Electronic Arts shares closed at $145.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted Alphabet Inc. GOOG price target from $220 to $225. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $169.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
