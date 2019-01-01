Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting EA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.77% downside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Electronic Arts maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Electronic Arts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Electronic Arts was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Electronic Arts (EA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $145.00 to $125.00. The current price Electronic Arts (EA) is trading at is $138.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
